POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Up 102.8% in December

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of POET traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 13,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.87. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

