PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 63.4% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 573,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,921. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

PolarityTE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

