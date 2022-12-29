PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 63.4% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 573,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PolarityTE Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,921. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of PolarityTE
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.