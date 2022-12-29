Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,408.86 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $152,408.86 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $845.05 or 0.05085851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00498443 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.09 or 0.29532984 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

