PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,753. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

