Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000.

