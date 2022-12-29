Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

