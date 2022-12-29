ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

