Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00023496 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and $2.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226488 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.01344119 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,912,949.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

