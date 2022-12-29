PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,871,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PROOF Acquisition Corp I alerts:

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PACI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,297. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.