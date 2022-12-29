ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.66. 36,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,337,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $5,508,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $4,264,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

