ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 539,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 35,994,723 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $16.25.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,674,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

