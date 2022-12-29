ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 5,286,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,250,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $11,527,000.

