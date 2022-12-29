ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBSFY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

