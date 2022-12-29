Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $106,740.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,575. The company has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.40. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

