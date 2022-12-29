Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $106,740.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,575. The company has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.40. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

