Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
