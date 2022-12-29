Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

