PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PTNDY stock remained flat at $22.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

See Also

