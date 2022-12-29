Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $277.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

