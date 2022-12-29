PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after buying an additional 167,389 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 260.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

