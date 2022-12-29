Q3 ALL SEASON ACT ROT ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11

Q3 ALL SEASON ACT ROT ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1147 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Q3 ALL SEASON ACT ROT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QVOY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,484. Q3 ALL SEASON ACT ROT ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

