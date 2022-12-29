Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.20 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $195.79 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00011273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.72 or 0.07228337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00067221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007953 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,472,234 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.