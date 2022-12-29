QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

