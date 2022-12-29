Quantfury Token Price Reaches $8.76 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00052805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $12,182.91 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75839828 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,612.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

