Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.35

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $6.01. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 23,542 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Quest Resource Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

In other news, insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,370.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,981.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,370.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $342,795 over the last ninety days. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

