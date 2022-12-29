R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

