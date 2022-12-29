Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Tops $75.91 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Radicle has a total market cap of $75.91 million and $3.42 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00009355 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $892.35 or 0.05371361 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00498381 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.74 or 0.29529305 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
