Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 36,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.