Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 85,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.12. The company had a trading volume of 912,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,040,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.