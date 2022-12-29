Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 4.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6,919.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 269,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.05. 16,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.88.

