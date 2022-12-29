Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

