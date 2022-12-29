Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE remained flat at $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAVE. TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

