Raymond James Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after buying an additional 1,316,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after buying an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.