Raymond James Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $280.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.5 %

WTW traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.34. 4,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.12. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

