Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.18

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.