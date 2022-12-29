Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.18

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a market cap of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.