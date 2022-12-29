Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Razor Energy Price Performance
Shares of RZREF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
About Razor Energy
