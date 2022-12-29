Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Razor Energy Price Performance

Shares of RZREF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

About Razor Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.