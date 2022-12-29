Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.97. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,827 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RC. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.