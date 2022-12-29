Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Trading Up 1.3%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

