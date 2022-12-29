Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a growth of 3,328.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Region Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Region Group alerts:

Region Group Price Performance

Shares of SCPAF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Region Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About Region Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.