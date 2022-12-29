Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Major Shareholder Charles L. Frischer Acquires 4,400 Shares

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,144.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 461,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,561.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 7,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,972. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

