Remy Welschinger Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF – Get Rating) insider Remy Welschinger purchased 1,000,000 shares of Infinity Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($74,324.32).
Remy Welschinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Remy Welschinger bought 500,000 shares of Infinity Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$92,500.00 ($62,500.00).
Infinity Lithium Stock Performance
Infinity Lithium Company Profile
