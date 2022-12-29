RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RenovaCare Stock Performance

RenovaCare stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762. RenovaCare has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

