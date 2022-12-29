RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in RenovoRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNXT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 85,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

