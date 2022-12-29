Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.67 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $84.67 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00036654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08394323 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,181,096.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

