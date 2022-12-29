Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Core & Main (CNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

12/16/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $22.00.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 513,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

