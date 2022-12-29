Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,071,900 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 6,686,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,653.7 days.

Resona Stock Performance

Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Resona has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.67.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.