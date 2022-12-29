Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,071,900 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 6,686,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,653.7 days.
Resona Stock Performance
Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Resona has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.67.
About Resona
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resona (RSNHF)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.