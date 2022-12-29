Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE RVP opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
About Retractable Technologies
