Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.58 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $68.58 million and $326,189.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.