RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RITPF remained flat at 27.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of 22.51 and a 52-week high of 29.10.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec cut shares of RIT Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.