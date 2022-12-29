Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.51

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$83.51 and traded as low as C$75.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$76.29, with a volume of 104,773 shares traded.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$536.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$488.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

