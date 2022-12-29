Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.12. 18,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,964,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

