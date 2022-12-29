Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $215.17 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,288.19 or 0.07755525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,029 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,285.64161482 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,026,611.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

